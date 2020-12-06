South Korea tightens restrictions amid COVID spike

South Korea will impose heightened social distancing rules for the capital and surrounding areas, health officials said on Sunday (December 6) amid the country's largest wave of coronavirus infections in nine months.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 631 new cases as of midnight on Saturday (December 5), the largest daily tally since a peak in February and early March.

Despite seeing initial success through steps including aggressive contact, nearly a month of triple-digit daily infections has brought South Korea's total to more than 37,500 with 545 deaths.

On Sunday Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said the country was in a "very dangerous situation" that is on the verge of expanding into a "nationwide pandemic".

Under measures starting on Tuesday (December 8), gatherings of 50 or more people are prohibited, gyms and karaoke bars must close, religious services must be online or by broadcast and stricter attendance limits will be placed on school classes.

Many of the recent cases are centered on Seoul and Sunday's rule change is in addition to unprecedented curfews that came into effect in the capital on Saturday, where most establishments now have to close at 9pm and public transport has been cut back by 30% in the evenings.