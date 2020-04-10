South Korea kicks off voting in masks and gloves

Face masks mandatory.

Plus - plastic gloves, and sanitize before you cast your vote.

South Korea kicked off early voting for its parliamentary elections on Friday (April 10).

And they're the first elections to open among countries hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

(SOUNDBITE) (Korean) 22-YEAR-OLD VOTER FROM DAEJEON, KIM JU-YEON, SAYING:

"It was a little uncomfortable since I had to put on plastic (gloves), but because you've got to vote, it was reassuring."

The election itself is actually five days away but officials are hoping people will take advantage of the option to vote early in thousands of stations across the country.

And in doing so reduce crowding at polling stations next Wednesday (April 15)

Those open on Friday were disinfected - and anyone whose temperature was too high - were directed to special booths.

Eight polling stations have also been set up specifically for more than 3,000 coronavirus patients getting treatment as well as hundreds more medical staff.

South Korea once had the largest number of COVID-19 cases outside of China.

But infections are down after widespread testing and social distancing.

On Friday it only reported 27 new cases- and the city of Daegu, once the biggest epicenter outside Wuhan - reported zero.

The success of South Korea's fierce battle against the virus - may translate into a boost for President Moon Jae-in and his ruling party.

He cast his ballot early in front of cameras on Friday.

Before the outbreak his ratings were battered by a stagnant economy, but a recent poll showed his party's approval rating had jumped by 15 percent.