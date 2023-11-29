South Kansas City residents meet with county prosecutor to discuss solutions to crimes
South Kansas City residents met with the Jackson County prosecutor to discuss solutions to crimes
South Kansas City residents met with the Jackson County prosecutor to discuss solutions to crimes
The former WWE Diva was involved in a collision that killed a 75-year-old man in Florida in 2022.
Rostyslav Lavrov was taken to Crimea but escaped, then sent a mocking photo to a Russian police officer from Kyiv, The Washington Post reported.
Wameed Ateyah, a former doctor who practiced in a village north of Toronto, has been sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting patients between 2008 and 2017, York Regional Police say. Ateyah, who is 52-years-old and practiced in Schomberg,Ont., was sentenced to nine years, less five days, of pre-trial custody on Nov. 23. In September, he was found guilty of multiple counts of sexual assault and a count of sexual exploitation. The investigation into Ateyah
The murder of a 16-year-old boy could prove a “tipping point for French society”, Emmanuel Macron’s government warned as civilians were told not to take the law into their own hands.
Tribal elders allegedly ordered the killing after the woman appeared in a photo that was doctored.
A Winnipeg police officer fatally shot a man when he was pinned by a car during a traffic stop, police say.An officer pulled a vehicle over around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, near Pembina Highway and Dalhousie Drive, the Winnipeg Police Service said in its notification to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which was also sent to news media.When the officer was outside the cruiser, the other vehicle attempted to leave and pinned the officer, the notification says.The officer fired his gun, s
In the first of two trials of people involved in the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty in a Paris suburb in 2020, six teenagers will appear Monday in juvenile court. Five of the teenagers have been charged with criminal conspiracy with intent to cause violence for having accepted money to identify Paty to Abdoullakh Anzorov, who then stabbed and him near the school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.Anzorov, who was 18 at the time and shot dead by police at the scene, murdered Paty after messages spread
PRINCE GEORGE — Parents of a 12-year-old boy who killed himself last month after falling prey to online sextortion are urging others to talk to their kids to make sure they don't also become victims of internet "predators." "They're just, they're not built for problems like this. They're not built for adult problems in a kid's world," Carson Cleland's father, Ryan Cleland, told CKPG, a television station in Prince George, B.C. Mounties in Prince George issued a statement Monday, more than six we
Two other teenagers were found guilty of conspiracy to murder after Kelvin Ward, 50, was left to die in the street.
Six teenagers go on trial Monday in Paris for their alleged roles in the beheading of a teacher who showed caricatures of the prophet of Islam to his class, a killing that led authorities to reaffirm France's cherished rights of expression and secularism. Samuel Paty, a history and geography teacher, was killed on Oct. 16, 2020, near his school in a northwest Paris suburb by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin who had become radicalized. Paty’s name was disclosed on social media after a class debate on free expression during which he showed caricatures published by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which triggered a newsroom massacre by extremists in January 2015.
The Western New York community is mourning the loss of Kurt and Monica Villani who both died in Wednesday's car crash at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls.
Former sheriff’s deputy Jay Allen Rotter was convicted of shooting his girlfriend, Leslie Lynn Hartman, with his service weapon in August 2020
The end of a pursuit involving an alleged domestic abuser reached Sean Strickland's driveway, and the UFC champ dealt with it how you'd expect.
A man convicted of manslaughter for his role in the death of a Calgary police officer almost three years ago has been granted full parole.Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, died after he was dragged by an SUV and fell into the path of an oncoming car on Dec. 31, 2020.The passenger in the vehicle, Amir Abdulrahman, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2021 and was sentenced to five years in prison.Abdulrahman was granted day parole in May and, in a decision last week, a Parole Board of Canada panel decided he
Trans teenager Brianna Ghey, 16, was stabbed 28 times, Manchester Crown Court heard.
The mother and stepfather of a six-year-old boy have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in relation to the child's death on Vancouver Island nearly five years ago.Dontay-Patrick Lucas, who was of Hesquiaht descent, was found in medical distress in a Port Alberni, B.C., home on March 13, 2018. He was taken to hospital but did not survive.In May 2022, Port Alberni RCMP announced the arrests of 28-year-old Rykel Frank, Lucas's mother, and 29-year-old Mitchell Frank, along with charges of first-degree m
The hostages released from Gaza are now giving a glimpse into their lives in captivity since October 7.
Coronation Street confirms Bernie Winter's prison sentence in devastating Christmas plot, as she discovers that she will miss son Paul Foreman's last Christmas.
Former WWE superstar to be sentenced in deadly DUI crash
Emma Jane Huver, 26, is charged with involuntary manslaughter after King Muhammad, 2, died after accidentally shooting himself in October