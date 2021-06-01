South Florida shooting surveillance video released
Miami-Dade police released surveillance video that they say shows the three people suspected of shooting 23 people, killing two, outside a south Florida banquet hall early Sunday. (June 1)
The Canadiens beat the odds and are off to the second round of the playoffs.The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are facing more uncomfortable questions following another post-season disaster.
A huge night from Jordan Clarkson helped push Utah past the Grizzlies in Game 4 on Monday.
Montreal neutralized Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner and earned every bit of its comeback from a 3-1 series deficit.
Casey Cizikas scored on a breakaway with 14:48 gone in the first overtime and Semyon Varlamov returned to the net to make 39 saves, leading the Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Bruins.
The world No. 2, Naomi Osaka is out of Roland-Garros after media blackout controversy. The four-time Grand Slam champion was fined for $15,000 by French Open.
The Maple Leafs have a plethora of demons to slay as they head into Monday's do-or-die Game 7 versus the Canadiens.
Welcome to the Monday edition of NBA fans behaving badly.
Serena has plenty of experience with controversy.
Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures after he was hit in the face by a pitch earlier this month.
Given Mahomes' record as an NFL starter, seems like a fair goal.
The joy of seeing postseason games with near full-capacity arenas quickly evaporated after several incidents of fan idiocy across the league.
Paul currently holds win over a UFC fighter, an NBA player, a YouTuber and another YouTuber.
The Celtics fan who threw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Sunday night has been identified as Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, Mass., according to the Boston Police Department.
Kevin Durant has thoughts.
A squad bristling with young and exciting talent. Home advantage through the final. A strong recent tournament record. England has much going in its favor heading into the European Championship, putting one of the world’s underachieving soccer teams among the favorites. Can the nation that invented the sport end a 55-year wait for a major title? England coach Gareth Southgate could hardly have a better chance. YOUNG STARS Phil Foden. Mason Mount. Reece James. Jude Bellingham. Jadon Sancho. Mason Greenwood. The list goes on and on. Southgate already had a solid platform on which to build after leading England to the World Cup semifinals in 2018, but the number of youngsters who have emerged since then, especially in the last 12 months, has been staggering and is the envy of many of England's rivals. Bellingham is an assured, 17-year-old midfielder who has established himself as a regular at Borussia Dortmund, alongside the 21-year-old Sancho. Attacking midfielders Foden (20) and Mount (22) are already stars for the clubs — Manchester City and Chelsea, respectively — who played in the Champions League final on Saturday. James, a 21-year-old Chelsea right back, was one of the best players in that final and is likely to keep out Trent Alexander-Arnold. They could all be the sparks to drive England to the title. Greenwood, a 19-year-old striker at Manchester United, is out because of an underlying injury but can expect to be involved in many major tournaments in his career. HOME COMFORTS England will play all of its group games at Wembley Stadium, while the team's last-16 match will be staged there if it finishes at the top of its group. With the semifinals and final also being held at Wembley, there's the possibility that England would only have to play one game — in the quarterfinals — away from home. England has won 18 of its 24 homes games under Southgate since he took charge late in 2016, losing twice. England also won its only major title, the World Cup in 1966, on home soil and reached the England-based European Championship semifinals in 1996, losing on penalties. Southgate has also talked up the benefits of his squad being based at St. George's Park, England's plush national soccer center, around matches. MIDFIELD SOLVED? England's major flaw at the last World Cup was the midfield's inability to retain possession and manage games, highlighted in the way Croatia gradually overwhelmed the team in the semifinals. Central midfield has been a work in progress — and remains the team's weakest link — but there are signs Southgate has found a formula. Declan Rice is now established as the holding midfielder and Mount as the creative force further upfield. They just so happen to be best friends. The other place is likely to go to Jordan Henderson, Liverpool's Premier League and Champions League-winning captain, although he has had fitness issues. That trio has a bit of everything — leadership, energy, drive — but there is a dip in quality among the backups, headed by Kalvin Phillips of Leeds and James Ward-Prowse of Southampton, which could bite England if injuries strike. TOURNAMENT RECORD England might not have ended its long wait for a title but the team has been going deep in competitions under Southgate, giving players experience in pressure matches. The run to the World Cup semifinals was England's best performance at a major tournament since 1996 and included the team's ending its so-called curse in penalty shootouts, against Colombia in the last 16. England also reached the semifinals of the inaugural Nations League tournament in 2019, losing to the Netherlands in extra time. KANE'S MOMENT England captain Harry Kane was the top scorer at the last World Cup, finished as the top scorer in this season's Premier League, and has added an extra edge to his game by showing off his ability to drop deeper and be the link-up man in attacks for England and Tottenham this season. His goals come from all over — close range, outside the area, right foot, left foot — and he might be peerless as an all-round striker. With 34 goals since his England debut in 2015, when he scored with his first touch, Kane looks certain to break Wayne Rooney's record national team total of 53 if he stays healthy. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press
Shortly after getting a new name, North Macedonia qualified for a major soccer tournament for the first time. The former Yugoslav republic became an independent member of FIFA and UEFA in 1994, took the name North Macedonia in 2019 and reached this year's European Championship via a new qualifying format in November. UEFA has a guaranteed tournament place for a lower-ranked country that wins a group in the bottom tier of the Nations League. The four Nations League tiers fed into four playoff brackets, giving second chances to teams which did not advance through traditional qualifying groups. North Macedonia won its group in League D, the lowest division, to secure promotion to League C and qualify for the playoffs. It then eliminated Kosovo 2-1 before overcoming Georgia 1-0 on Nov. 12. The playoffs were originally scheduled to be played in March but were postponed — like Euro 2020 itself — because of the coronavirus pandemic. North Macedonia captain Goran Pandev was the one to score at the 54,000-seat national stadium in Tbilisi in a game played without the fans. At home, the goal sparked wild celebrations and made Pandev a national icon. Pandev spent most of his career in Italy. He was on the Inter Milan team that became the first Italian club to win the treble in 2010, claiming the league title, the cup and the Champions League. Among other teams, he also played for Lazio, Napoli and, since 2015, Genoa. Back home, the national team has a reputation of being capable of pulling off occasional upsets. The team held England to a 2-2 draw in qualifying for Euro 2004 and earned another draw on English soil in Euro 2008 qualifying. That campaign saw North Macedonia's first victory over a top-10 team in the FIFA rankings, a 2-0 upset over eventual group winner Croatia. North Macedonia's biggest victory so far came on March 31 when it shocked Germany 2-1 in Duisburg, the host country's first loss in World Cup qualifying in 20 years. At 37, Pandev proved his scoring instincts are still alive, scoring his 37th international goal in that match. When North Macedonia coach Igor Angelovski took over in 2015, one of his key decisions was to make Pandev come out of international retirement. So far, that has worked wonders. North Macedonia will play in Group C along with the Netherlands, Austria and Ukraine. The first two matches, against Austria and Ukraine, will be played in Bucharest. The final match will be against the Netherlands in Amsterdam. Previously known as the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, or simply Macedonia, the country adopted the new name in 2019 after solving a long-term dispute over the name with Greece. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Karel Janicek, The Associated Press
VIENNA (AP) — In six matches at past European Championships, Austria has zero wins, two draws, and only one goal scored from regular play. The country's record at the continental tournament certainly could do with some polishing when it plays North Macedonia, the Netherlands and Ukraine in Group C at Euro 2020. Austria first played at the tournament when it co-hosted the 2008 edition with Switzerland. The team lost to both Croatia and Germany 1-0 while earning a 1-1 draw with Poland with a stoppage-time penalty from Ivica Vastić. Eight years later, Austria entered the top 10 in the FIFA rankings following a qualifying campaign with nine wins from 10 games. Coach Marcel Koller had implemented a fast-paced playing style, which included pressing in the opponent’s half and backs who also served as wingers. The team arrived with high hopes at Euro 2016 in France, but the outcome was similarly disappointing with losses to Hungary (2-0) and Iceland (2-1), and a 0-0 draw against eventual champion Portugal. On a positive note, midfielder Alessandro Schöpf scored from open play in the loss to Iceland. Koller’s six-year tenure ended in late 2017 when the Swiss coach was replaced by Franco Foda after Austria failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia. Defender Christian Fuchs and striker Marc Janko are the only two notable players from the 2016 squad to have retired. Still, Austria has become a different team in recent years under Foda. Contrary to Koller, the German coach prefers a less adventurous playing style. His defense-first approach has led to less attractive games — but to improved results, as well. Austria finished runner-up to Poland in Euro 2020 qualifying in a group that also included upcoming opponent North Macedonia. And Austria beat Norway and Romania on the way to winning its Nations League group last year while developing a habit of scoring late: Four of its nine goals in the competition came in the last 10 minutes of games. It's hard to judge where Austria stands ahead of Euro 2020 following the team's shaky start to its World Cup qualifying campaign in March, which included a draw against Scotland and a 4-0 home loss against Denmark. The team is still centred around David Alaba, though the Bayern Munich defender doesn't always carry his club form to the national team, where he is mainly used as an attacking midfielder. Austria’s strongest weapon is arguably its front line with two strikers of Serbian descent. With 26 goals, winger Marko Arnautović is the team's top scorer since Janko's retirement. He has been joined lately in Austria's attack by Saša Kalajdžić, who netted three times in his first five matches for the national team. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Eric Willemsen, The Associated Press
To see what talent and hard work can achieve, Ukraine's players need only to look at their coach. AC Milan great Andriy Shevchenko is heading into his first major tournament as head coach after five years in charge. The aim is to reach the knockout stages of the European Championship for the first time after group-stage exits in 2012 and 2016. Shevchenko was an assistant coach in France five years ago and made the step up after the tournament. The core of his team is made up of established players like Manchester City fullback Oleksandr Zinchenko, West Ham winger Andriy Yarmolenko and Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Yevhen Konoplyanka. Being drawn with the Netherlands, Austria and North Macedonia in Group C gives Ukraine a solid chance of advancement. Shevchenko's preliminary squad for the tournament contains 34 players, but only two from the Ukraine team which won the Under-20 World Cup in 2019 — Real Madrid reserve goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and Shakhtar left back Viktor Korniyenko. Korniyenko has never played for the national team and Lunin is being kept out of the starting lineup by 36-year-old Andriy Pyatov. Ukraine's most exciting young player was too young for that Under-20 team in 2019. Eighteen-year-old central defender Illya Zabarnyi broke into Dynamo Kyiv's team this season and played in all 10 of the club's games in the Champions League and Europa League against opponents like Barcelona and Juventus. Zabarnyi's international debut came in October as the team, diminished by coronavirus cases, was routed by France 7-1 in a friendly. He has played five more times since then and helped to stabilize the team ahead of Euro 2020. Turning potential into senior success is an old problem for Ukraine, though. Pyatov was on the team which finished second at the 2006 European Under-21 Championship, but Ukraine didn't qualify for the 2010, 2014 or 2018 editions of the World Cup. Ukraine has had a tougher time than most national teams amid the pandemic. After a string of players and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, the whole team was quarantined by Swiss officials and couldn't play its last Nations League game. A lengthy legal battle ensued before the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Ukraine lost the game by default and it was relegated. Injuries are a problem, too, with Yarmolenko and Konoplyanka rushing to recover fitness and form after missing Ukraine's three World Cup qualifying games in March. Ukraine drew all those games 1-1. That was a respectable result against World Cup champion France — especially after the 7-1 friendly loss six months before — but below expectations against Finland and deeply disappointing against Kazakhstan. When it all clicks, though, Ukraine can threaten the best teams in Europe. The high point of Shevchenko's time in charge was a 2-1 win over Portugal in October 2019. Goals from Yarmolenko and striker Roman Yaremchuk put Ukraine on course to qualify for Euro 2020. A 1-0 victory over Spain in last year's Nations League further highlighted the team's potential. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports James Ellingworth, The Associated Press
AMSTERDAM (AP) — For several key players in the Netherlands squad, this year's European Championship is an opportunity to rebound after a disappointing season. Virgil van Dijk won't get that chance, however. The captain ruled himself out of the tournament to recover from a knee injury. “It’s too soon,” the Liverpool central defender said in a video message more than six months after damaging ligaments in a high challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby. The Netherlands will be hoping that his absence will not trigger the same slump that Liverpool endured this season. With the exception of defender Stefan de Vrij at Inter Milan and the contingent of Ajax players who won the Dutch league and cup double, many of the Netherlands' players are heading into the tournament after seasons marked by failures to meet expectations. Georginio Wijnaldum was part of the Liverpool team that badly missed Van Dijk as it failed to defend its Premier League title, Frenkie de Jong had a strong season with Barcelona but also came up short in Spain, while defender Matthijs de Ligt saw Juventus' run of nine straight Serie A titles end when Inter won the Italian league title. Nathan Aké did win the English title with Manchester City, but the defender's season was curtailed by injury. Then there is Donny van de Beek, who will likely just be glad to get some playing time after a season largely spent on the bench at Manchester United. Van de Beek scored 10 minutes after coming on as a substitute in the Netherlands' 7-0 rout of Gibraltar in a World Cup qualifier on March 30, showing coach Frank de Boer that, even against such weak opposition, he is ready to play a role at Euro 2020. In that same match, Daley Blind limped off with an ankle injury and hasn't played since. He joined his Ajax teammates on crutches to celebrate the club's 35th league title. “We’re working on the assumption he will make it, given the doctors’ prognosis,” De Boer said. “He will do everything he can to make it, but there could be a delay so he’s only fit sometime during the tournament. Let’s hope it’s earlier, that’s the expectation, but you don’t know if there will be a setback.” The Dutch have home advantage in Group C, playing all three of their matches — against Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia — in Amsterdam in front of at least 12,000 fans. The Netherlands has a record of falling short at major tournaments, losing in World Cup finals in 1974, 1978 and 2010. The European Championship is the only international title the orange-clad Dutch have won, taking the trophy in 1988 with a team that included Marco van Basten, Ruud Gullit, Frank Rijkaard and Ronald Koeman. It was Koeman who coached the Netherlands through Euro 2020 qualifying, but after successfully breathing new life into an ailing team, he quit in August to take over at Barcelona. His replacement, De Boer, struggled early, becoming the first Dutch coach to fail to register a win in any of his first four matches in charge. Van Dijk's absence didn't help. The Liverpool defender has pledged to “be there for the boys when necessary,” but he's already looking forward to the next tournament. “I will do everything," Van Dijk said, "to be back in September for the World Cup qualifiers.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mike Corder, The Associated Press
England will finalize its 26-man squad for the European Championship on Tuesday and Mason Greenwood won't be part of it. The Manchester United striker withdrew from the provisional 33-man squad hours before seven players were due to be cut “in order to recover fully from an underlying injury,” the club said. United said the unspecified injury kept Greenwood out of the Under-21 European Championship in March and that his appearances for the team were managed carefully as a result through the end of the season. “But a further spell of tournament football would not be beneficial and Mason will remain at Manchester United to recuperate and prepare for preseason training,” United said. Six more players will miss out when England coach Gareth Southgate settles on his final squad later. Much intrigue lies in whether Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, the captains of Man United and Liverpool, respectively, are fit enough to be included after missing the final games of the season because of injury. England will play a Euro 2020 warmup against Austria on Wednesday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Douglas, The Associated Press