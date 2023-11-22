South Florida roads busy amid nearly record-breaking travel numbers
The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicted that this Thanksgiving travel season will be the second busiest on record in Florida.
The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicted that this Thanksgiving travel season will be the second busiest on record in Florida.
New Westminster, B.C.'s campaign to put itself on the world tourist map got a boost Tuesday, thanks to a lucky loser from The Price is Right.Phillip Fitzpatrick blew a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to New Westminster — about a 20-kilometre drive southeast of Vancouver — touted on the show as an "amazing trip to beautiful Canada" — when he appeared as a contestant on the game show that aired Nov. 13.The show generated a lot of buzz locally — and no end to jabs and jokes about whether Ne
A viral video of baggage handlers at Miami International Airport mishandling a passenger’s wheelchair has caused outrage online. CNN’s Rosemary Church has the details.
In response to surging travel demand, United is launching dozens of new flights to the Asia-Pacific region, including to destinations never before served by US airlines.
A traveling passenger almost missed his flight after falling asleep at an airport in Phuket, Thailand on November 10. Staff eventually wake the man up, helping him to make it onto his flight heading for Bangkok.
Gathered in a room overlooking the Seine in central Paris, filled with the smell of warm butter and baked flour, an opéra pastry in the form of a diving platform perched in a shiny blue pool was awarded the best pastry of Paris title.
We get it: We live where you vacation
It appears many in Los Angeles are looking to get an early start to their holiday travel. Video from SkyFOX on Tuesday night showed freeways completely jammed. According to AAA, peak travel congestion in LA could happen Wednesday afternoon where drivers could see an 88% increase in their estimated travel time.
The late crush of holiday travelers picked up steam Wednesday, with about 2.7 million people expected to board flights and millions more planning to drive or take the train to Thanksgiving celebrations. Airline officials say they are confident they can avoid the kind of massive disruptions that have marred past holiday seasons, such as the meltdown at Southwest Airlines over last Christmas. As of Wednesday evening that appeared to be the case. U.S. airports reported 59 flight cancellations into,
ABC15 speaks with travels at Sky Harbor ahead of thanksgiving.
Several areas of the country could endure weather-related travel delays on Nov. 21.
MONTREAL — The authority overseeing the Montreal airport has announced measures to reduce congestion after a surge in car traffic over the summer prompted a wave of frustration among passengers trying to make their gate on time. Gridlock on the road leading to Trudeau airport routinely pushed passengers to exit their vehicles and haul their bags hundreds of metres to the entrance, with pedestrians on the highway off-ramp becoming aroutine sight — particularly in late afternoon and early evening.
GQ columnist Chris Black just wants a serene place to lay his head where he can’t see into the shower or hear a DJ in the lobby.
The Thanksgiving week of 2023 could be the busiest ever recorded at airports across the U.S., so find out how can you navigate it as efficiently as possible. Plus, learn what parts of your Thanksgiving meal you're allowed to bring with you on the plane.
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong Disneyland opened its first Frozen-themed attraction on Monday, with thousands of eager visitors turning up to experience the new rides, some lining up for hours to get an early start. Based on Disney’s wildly popular “Frozen” animation film, the new section of the park features landscapes and characters from the movie and two new rides, a roller coaster and a boat ride that takes visitors through different scenes featured in the film. “Over the past decade, the film h
Sam Cox will cover more than 2,000km on a route that has never been attempted before.
The high school students were found in an upturned vehicle in the Snowdonia region of the U.K.
Hong Guo, a former mayoral candidate in Richmond, B.C., has been barred from practising law in the province after a Law Society of B.C. panel found her ungovernable, saying she is incapable of rehabilitating her professional conduct.Guo was previously subject to a one-year suspension, starting on March 8, after being found guilty of professional misconduct that wound up facilitating her bookkeeper's theft of $7.5 million in clients' funds.The panel had previously found that Guo failed to supervi
Angelina and Brad share Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne
Officials have not yet said what caused the explosion
Family holiday parties just got awkward.