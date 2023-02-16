South Florida residents react to DeSantis' 'Digital Bill of Rights' proposal
The announcement on the "Digital Bill of Rights" proposed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has sparked the conversation on cybersecurity and what this means for the public.
The announcement on the "Digital Bill of Rights" proposed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has sparked the conversation on cybersecurity and what this means for the public.
Jae'Sean Tate (Houston Rockets) with an and one vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 02/15/2023
Full Story: A shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. Wednesday in the food court and Dillard's Department Store at Cielo Vista Mall in East El Paso.
She bared it all to put a smile on her husband's face.
If that's not a romance confirmation, we don't know what it.
The star, 57, doesn't put herself on any strict diets or intensive workout regimes, but strives to live a healthy lifestyle.
A man who was walking his dog early Sunday north of Toronto was shot at 13 times in a "callous act of violence" after he gestured at a speeding vehicle, York Regional Police say. The man, 65, is now in critical condition in hospital fighting for his life and the attack has stunned the small community where he lives. Police are seeking two people in connection with the drive-by shooting, which happened in King Township near the Town of Schomberg, west of Newmarket. Officers were alerted at 8:40 a
The actress, who died at age 82 on Feb. 15, is survived by her two children, Damon and Tahnee
Jennifer Lopez, 53, danced in blue lingerie on Instagram for Valentine’s Day. She wore a blue Intimissi lingerie set. Plus, details on her skincare routine.
"I’m proud that I stayed true to myself ... but I definitely don’t want to go through that in the future."
Christina Aguilera shared some topless Instagram photos with a football looking super strong all over. The singer is all about loving her body the way it is.
The Kardashians star wore a metallic two-piece in the series of Instagram photos posted Tuesday
Tributes pour in for ‘shy, tough little kid’
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war
Leon walked in Luis De Javier's show alongside Julia Fox
A Metropolitan Police officer sexually assaulted a woman in her home by sucking on her breast after being called to deal with a domestic incident, a court has been told.
Trump called in to talk about his anti-abortion record roughly an hour after DeSantis left the stage.
‘The current rate of Ukraine’s ammunition expenditure is many times higher than our current rate of production,” Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary general, said this week. “This puts our defence industries under strain.” In two sentences he confirmed a major hitch in the West’s efforts to support Kyiv, one that experts have been highlighting since the first months of the war: we are running out of supplies.
Charli XCX freed the nipple in a naked dress at the Brit Awards, flaunting her strong legs and abs in a naked dress in pics. Charli tries to exercise regularly.
“I like this red one piece better than the other one,” the 54-year-old OnlyFans creator cheekily said in reference to her Baywatch swimsuit
The pair revealed that they'd welcomed their fourth child on Super Bowl Sunday.