South Carolina Pier Partially Destroyed by Storm Isaias

A portion of a pier in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was destroyed when Hurricane Isaias moved through the Carolinas on Monday, August 3, local media reported.

Drone photographer Zach Pierce captured video footage of the damaged Sea Cabin Pier in the Cherry Grove neighborhood of North Myrtle Beach, showcasing the damage and the portion that is now missing.

“It’s not official yet but it is estimated that Cherry Grove was under at least 4 feet of water at one point during the evening high tide, which was compounded by storm surge,” Pat Dowling, city of North Myrtle Beach spokesperson, said.

Debris from the pier traveled south from Sea Cabin Pier to Cherry Grove pier, and beachgoers have been advised not to swim in the water until further notice, local media reported. Credit: Zachary Aaron Pierce via Storyful