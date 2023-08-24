South Broadway music venue relying on donations after flooding from water line break

Local Journalism Initiative
Drainage in Tiny should go a little smoother soon, as two improvement project tenders were looked at during a recent committee of the whole meeting. The two recommended tenders were briefly discussed by township staff. “This report pertains to two tenders for some drainage works; both of these are along Champlain Road,” said public works engineering manager Jean-François Robitaille. “One’s at Minnie Stalker Trail, where there’s a drainage pipe that goes under private property that’s due for a re