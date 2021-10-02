FROM SOUTH BEND: Keys to a Bearcats win over Notre Dame
Steven Matz pitched a solid seven-plus innings and the bottom of the order was clutch as the Blue Jays kept their playoff hopes alive.
The Vancouver Canucks and GM Jim Benning certainly cut it close, but they finally got it done.
Gronk took a big hit to the ribs last weekend.
The NWSL is looking for a new commissioner.
The Blue Jackets aren't providing Zac Rinaldo with a place to play.
With a new two-year contract, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe can focus on the present.
This could get ugly.
Trying to make sense of the Tampa Bay Rays’ nonsensical scheme to play half their home games in one city, the other half in another city some 1,500 miles away.
You mean, you don't stack players in your fantasy hockey drafts? It's time to start.
Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast host Justin Cuthbert discusses wager opportunities in the NHL's Central Division with fantasy and betting expert Steven Psihogios.
These six players could be the heroes the Blue Jays need this weekend.
Ladd was visibly shaking on the scale and still missed weight.
Liverpool and Manchester City meet on Sunday in familiar territory at the top of the Premier League.
Is it finally Kyle Pitts' time to break out? Here's Dalton Del Don's lineup advice for Week 4.
Jose Calderon urges NBA players and other professional athletes to consider their post-retirement life even before their careers are over.
“I think I have shown the world that I can perform at these high speeds and still go play golf on the PGA Tour."
NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez and Rougned Odor both struck out with two runners on to blunt a ninth-inning rally and the New York Yankees’ lead atop the AL wild-card standings got even tighter with a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. The Yankees’ edge fell to one game over Boston and two games over Toronto after those contenders each won. Seattle was two games back of New York going into the night. The Yankees lost for the second time in 10 games. Rookie Wander Franco gave the Rays
A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday: ___ LET'S GET WILD Four teams are separated by two games in the AL wild-card chase, with the Yankees clinging to a one-game lead for the top spot with two games remaining. New York will face Tampa Bay rookie Shane Baz (2-0, 1.69) in his third big league start. The 22-year-old struck out nine Miami batters over 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his previous outing, sparking speculation he could crack the Rays postseason rotation even though he didn’
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Austin Hedges and Bobby Bradley homered, Jose Ramirez drove in three runs, and rookie Eli Morgan won his third straight start as the Cleveland Indians drubbed the Texas Rangers 9-4 on Friday night. The Indians, playing the final series with the name they’ve used since 1915, must win their two remaining games to avoid their first losing record since 2012. The team will be called the Guardians starting next season. Morgan (5-7) allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings on seven hi
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Gabriel Fortier had a hat trick to help the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 8-5 in exhibition play Friday night. Corey Perry scored twice, Ondrej Palat, Brayden Point and Pat Maroon added goals and Hugo Alnefelt stopped 39 shots. C.J. Smith scored two goals for Carolina, Derek Stepan, Spencer Smallman and Jordan Martinook also scored, and Antti Raanta made 18 saves. DEVILS 7, RANGERS 1 NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — P.K. Subban opened the s