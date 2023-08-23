South Bay high school junior surprised with $40,000 scholarship
Kaitlin Farley was prepared to talk to her Olympian High classmates about college preparation, unaware of the reward that awaited her during the assembly.
Kaitlin Farley was prepared to talk to her Olympian High classmates about college preparation, unaware of the reward that awaited her during the assembly.
The Duke of Sussex warned his pregnant wife Meghan Markle after becoming "paranoid" during their first tour as a married couple in 2018.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't be attending King Charles' family gathering in Scotland this summer it has been reported, but is this why?
The Fox News host apparently doesn't like narcissistic egomaniac presidents who tell lies.
The Duke of Sussex's HRH styling disappeared from the royal website
Darren McGrady worked for royal family for 15 years
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty / TwitterWagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin was aboard an Embraer business jet that crashed Wednesday in the Tver Region of Russia, the Russian federal aviation agency Rosaviatsiya confirmed on Wednesday.Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said that all ten people on board died in the incident, according to TASS.The plane was flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg, according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry. The Federal Air Transport Agency is launchi
A second of very public forgetfulness worked against the Russian president this week.
Director of programming at Right Side Broadcasting Network calls photobombers ‘classless trash’
From pushing their bodies to the limit in extreme heat despite warnings to visiting Maui after savage wildfires, tourists appear to be out of control.
But thankfully, we don’t care about practicality in this household.
Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, was sentenced in Ohio on Monday to two concurrent life terms with parole for deliberately crashing her car at 100 mph into a building and killing her boyfriend and another teen.
Reuters/Jonathan ErnstA former maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago, now being eyed as a key witness to an attempt to conceal evidence from the government, retracted his grand jury testimony after switching lawyers, prosecutors in special counsel Jack Smith’s office said in a Tuesday filing.The unidentified staffer, named only as “Trump Employee 4” in the filing, but suspected to be Yuscil Taveras, who oversaw the club’s security camera system, initially told a grand jury that he hadn’t been privy t
The Republican frontrunner proposed a 10% universal tariff rate on all US imports as well as a "matching tax" on certain countries.
Stella McCartney and Kendall Jenner are uniting through their love of horses, as the model stars in...
Vladimir Putin's enemies often get killed under mysterious circumstances. There are at least 13 people Putin is suspected of having assassinated.
Photos analyzed by the BBC show a wrecked Russian Tupolev Tu-22M3, which Russia frequently used to bomb Ukraine.
"Donald Trump is a coward," the Republican former lawmaker said, slamming the former president's decision to skip the debate.
The former White House press secretary says “it’s anyone’s guess” why the former New Jersey governor doesn’t like the former president The post Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany Urges Chris Christie Not to Attack Trump at Debate, Warns of ‘Kamikaze Mission’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
The "ageless" fashion designer stunned fans as she rocked a vibrant red outfit during golden hour.
Queen Camilla has been named as one of the women on British Vogue's annual Vogue 25 list - find out why