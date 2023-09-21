South Bay family grieves grandmother, former San Diegan murdered in Tijuana
A South Bay family is in search of answers after a grandmother and former San Diegan was found murdered in a Tijuana apartment.
Rodríguez, Raleigh homer in Mariners' 6-3 win vs. A's
The interview clip resurfaced amid allegations of rape and sexual assault made against comic
Prince William and Kate Middleton are doing better than ever after an inside source spilled the status of their relationship.
It is not just in Ukraine that Vladimir Putin’s dream of restoring Russia’s imperial greatness is collapsing before his eyes. The violence this week in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in the Caucasus provides yet further proof of Moscow’s inability to provide even a modicum of influence over a region that once formed a key part of the Soviet Union.
The actress sat with celebrities including Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Christina Ricci and Gwendoline Christie
On abortion and a few other issues, the former president is using all sorts of rhetorical misdirection to avoid being tagged as an extremist.
The attack damaged a Antonov An-148 passenger jet, a Ilyushin Il-20 ground attack aircraft, and a Mil Mi-28 attack helicopter, Kyiv said.
Police are investigating the murders of a couple and their two children in the Chicago area
Those bodysuits are nice, TBH.
Mark Wahlberg told Cigar Aficionado that he became a producer "out of necessity" and creative control.
Jeffrey Clark’s lawyer was trying to demonstrate that his client was simply working in his capacity as a DOJ official in an effort to move the case to federal court
The former Detroit Red Wings blueliner is the latest to detail his experiences with the disgraced former head coach.
The September 6 missile strike on Kostiantynivka, east Ukraine was condemned by Kyiv, the UN, and Ukraine's allies. But it was likely a tragic error, said the NYT.
Kyiv rejected a delivery of Leopard tanks from Germany after discovering that they were defective.
"The storm and turmoil that both sides tell me about, this is not a matter of dispute, that was part of the attraction," Walter Isaacson said.
King Charles' former pilot Graham Laurie told HELLO! about his experience travelling with Princess Anne, who swapped "poncey first class food" for "tarted up" tinned food.
Not too long ago, Kristi Noem was an unknown governor leading one of America’s least populated states.
A former federal prosecutor who helped investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe said Wednesday she left the team because of concerns with then-Attorney General William Barr’s public comments about the case and because she strongly disagreed with a draft of an interim report he considered releasing before the election. It marked the first time Dannehy has spoken publicly about her sudden resignation from the probe overseen by former special counsel John Durham. Durham, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut, was appointed in the spring of 2019 by Barr to investigate potential wrongdoing by government officials and others in the early days of the FBI probe into ties between the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.
MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski said the story seems "cartoonesque."
People living nearby said they heard sounds resembling a "moped" before a loud explosion, according to Telegram channel SHOT.