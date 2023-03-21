South Bay crisis center reacts to Governor's push for behavioral health housing
The Bayview Behavioral Health Hospital opened its doors in 2020, serving as a place for people experiencing mental health crises 365 days a year.
Danny Moloshok/ReutersFormer Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes has been placed on a psychiatric hold after she was spotted roaming naked around Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The report comes just a few days after Bynes backed out of a panel at this year’s 90s Con in Connecticut, citing illness.Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Bynes was walking through downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning alone and without any clothes. The 36-year-old actress supposedly waved down a car and informed the driver that s
When Sean Pinsent's phone rang in the early morning hours of March 7 and the display showed his sister's number, he was worried right away — about his mother Patricia Pinsent, who has advanced dementia and lives in long-term care. But he wasn't prepared for what he would hear: his mother had been attacked at night, while asleep in her bed. "I was very shocked, saddened, heartbroken," Pinsent said from his home in Medicine Hat, Alta. "I mean, she gave birth to five children who grew up to be very
Mum-of-three Donna Hicks, 49, went to her GP complaining of constant fatigue and back pain when her youngest child was one. She had no idea she was suffering from incurable myeloma
Here's what it might be.
Bodybuilding champ Arnold Schwarzenegger said he never counted calories, and lost weight by swapping out typical meals for more protein or veggie soup.
Obese people were more at risk of severe Covid for the opposite reason to what doctors originally thought, a new study suggests.
A closer look at the disease, also known as FTD, after the Die Hard star’s heartbreaking family announcement
Using Ozempic for weight loss could lead to sagging of the skin, especially in the face, known as "Ozempic face." Here's why it happens and how to fix it.
Mitochondria, which are found in every cell in the body, play an important role in brain function.
In order to move through a world where the coronavirus is endemic, we need a reliable way to assess our individual level of immunity. Here's how we can.
From helping keep your heart healthy to improving your oral health, there are many benefits to a good smooch.
Scene Fruit Company has recalled its frozen organic strawberries from Costco and other food brands as well as its frozen organic tropical blend from Trader Joe's
PBSOne of TV’s most popular series, with a rabid global fanbase that’s been waiting with bated breath for a new season, is finally returning. There are no high-school soccer players flirting with cannibalism, family members stabbing one another in the back for executive boardroom seats, or Americans spreading their gee-golly charm throughout the locker room of an English soccer team. No, the show we’re referring to is the BBC’s Call the Midwife, the long-running soap opera that returns stateside
Candida auris infections reported by U.S. health care facilities rose by 95% in 2021.
Alissa Carlson Schwartz said she was recovering from a head injury after fainting on air.
The price of insulin is dropping, but the biggest cost of diabetes is really in the supplies. Here's how much they cost and how to get help paying.
Experts are advising British Columbians, and pet owners in particular, to take precautions after a recent case where several skunks died of avian flu in Metro Vancouver. On Monday, the province said eight skunks in Vancouver and nearby Richmond had died, likely after scavenging dead wild birds, and they all tested positive for the H5N1 avian influenza virus. They later confirmed the virus was the cause of the animals' deaths. The deaths of the skunks are part of an outbreak of highly pathogenic
Your diet — the foods and drinks you eat, not short-term restrictive programs — can impact your heart disease risk. Evidence-based approaches to eating are used by dietitians and physicians to prevent and treat cardiovascular (heart) disease. National Nutrition Month, with its 2023 theme of Unlock the Potential of Food, is an ideal opportunity to learn more about these approaches and adopt more heart-friendly behaviours.
A Pentagon study has found high rates of cancer among military pilots and for the first time has shown that ground crews who fuel, maintain and launch those aircraft are also getting sick. The data had long been sought by retired military aviators who have raised alarms for years about the number of air and ground crew members they knew who had cancer. In its yearlong study of almost 900,000 service members who flew on or worked on military aircraft between 1992 and 2017, the Pentagon found that air crew members had an 87% higher rate of melanoma and a 39% higher rate of thyroid cancer, while men had a 16% higher rate of prostate cancer and women a 16% higher rate of breast cancer.
Effective March 20, results for diagnostic imaging tests — including an X-Ray, MRI or CT scan — will be uploaded directly to an eligible patient's MyHealth Records account following release from the test provider. According to Alberta Health, this change is being made to provide Albertans with more access to their health information, and as an additional safety net for patient care within the system. It also says it is being done in collaboration with Alberta Health Services, Alberta Medical Ass