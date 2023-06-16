South African President Arrives in Kyiv After Security Team Dispute in Poland

The start of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to Ukraine on what he called a “peace mission” on June 16 was hampered by a dispute with Polish authorities who refused to allow members of his security team to disembark in Warsaw.

Ramaphosa led a delegation of seven African heads of state and government to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He has recently pushed for a “peaceful” solution to Russia’s war in Ukraine, discussing plans with China the week before the trip.

South African journalists reported that Poland denied entry to some members of the South African security team on arrival in Warsaw.

The head of the president’s protection service, Maj Gen Wally Rhoode, said the South African government had obtained the proper permission before arrival but some members had copies, not the originals.

Rhoode said on Thursday night that “we could have been in Kyiv already” without the delay.

The leaders of Zambia, the Comoros, Congo Brazzaville, Egypt, Senegal, and Uganda were also on the trip, Ramaphosa’s office said.

Ramaphosa was set to travel to St Petersburg later on Friday and meet President Vladimir Putin there at the weekend before returning home.

Ukraine has repeatedly said it would not begin peace talks with Russia until Russian forces quit occupied territory, and Pretoria’s Rome Statute obligations have been called into question amid concerns that South Africa would not have the Russian president arrested on an International Criminal Court warrant if he travels to South Africa in August for this year’s BRICS summit. Credit: Cyril Ramaphosa via Storyful