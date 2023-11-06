South Africa recalls diplomats from Israel: minister

STORY: South Africa is recalling diplomats from Israel, its foreign minister said on Monday (Oct. 6), amid rising civilian casualties in Gaza.

Naledi Pandor described the recall as "normal practice".

"... so that you can make a determination as to whether there is any potential for you to be of assistance and whether the continued relationship is actually able to be sustained in all terms."

South Africa, which does not have an ambassador in Israel, has long been an advocate for peace in the Middle East.

It has rallied behind Palestinians, likening their plight to its own under apartheid.

"... and we believe the nature of response by Israel has become one of collective punishment which falls fully outside of the practice of international humanitarian and international human rights law."

Over 1,400 people were killed by Hamas militants in a deadly Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.

South Africa has condemned the assault and called for a return of hostages.

More than 10,000 Palestinians – including more than 4,000 children – have been killed since the war began according to health authorities in Hamas-controlled Gaza.

During a Cairo Peace Summit last month, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called on countries to not supply weapons to either side.

The foreign ministry has urged the United Nations to deploy forces to protect civilians in Gaza.

Pandor was speaking as she hosted her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Pretoria.

She said there had been progress in two of the 10 points tabled during an African peace initiative aimed at ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Those are the return of children to Ukraine and a continued exchange of prisoners.

The minister did not provide any further details.