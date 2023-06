'Sounded Like a Gunshot': Lightning Strikes Backyard Fence in Louisville

Sparks flew after a metal fence was hit by a lightning strike in Louisville, Kentucky, amid severe thunderstorm warnings on Sunday, June 25, video shows.

Andrea Gabhart-Payne captured the moment in her backyard. Gabhart-Payne said she started recording after hearing loud thunder.

“It sounded like a gunshot and lightning had hit our back fence,” Gabhart-Payne added. Credit: Andrea Gabhart-Payne via Storyful