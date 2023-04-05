Souls to the Polls offering free rides on Election Day

Yahoo Finance Video

Donald Trump's arraignment in New York calls into question how much support he will garner as he looks to campaign for re-election in the 2024 presidential race. How the Republican party responds right now is “extremely important,” says Allan Lichtman, American University Distinguished History Professor. Republicans have “somehow suggested that because Donald Trump is a former president, that he is entitled to special privilege...Donald Trump can huff and he can puff, but he's not going to blow the courthouse down,” says Lichtman. The former president faces charges stemming from an investigation into a hush money payment to cover up affairs. Trump will be charged with 34 felony counts when appearing before the judge inside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon. For more on the implications of Trump’s legal battle, watch Yahoo Finance’s Brad Smith and Jared Blikre's full interview with Allan Lichtman here.Key video moments: 00:00:30 Quote on fairness of the law 00:01:14 Republican party tone on Trump's charges