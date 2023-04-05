Souls to the Polls offering free rides on Election Day
The service offers Milwaukee-area voters free round-trip door-to-door service to vote or to drop off absentee ballots.
The extremist lawmaker tried to rewrite history during a widely criticized interview with CBS journalist Lesley Stahl.
We’re supposed to be impressed with the historicity of the moment. I’m not feeling it.
When Donald Trump was arraigned Tuesday on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to an adult-film star, prosecutors made the case that it was part of an attempt to conceal a conspiracy to undermine the 2016 presidential election.
Trump has raised millions for campaign off looming indictment
Many words are being used to describe former President Donald Trump's arrest and arraignment in New York. The only correct word is 'embarrassing.'
The most expensive state supreme court race in history could determine the future of abortion, congressional districts, and even the 2024 election.
Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024? Maybe neither, voters in New Hampshire say.
On Sunday — after a lucrative post-indictment fundraising run — the Trump campaign said in an email that they "OUTRAISED" all his political foes.
Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich said Trump's myriad legal troubles means "there is no way in a million years" independents will vote for Trump.
"Just put your head down and stay out of it for now," the MSNBC host said
Sanna Marin may have been defeated in Finland’s elections, but the party isn’t over for the glamorous yet polarising prime minister.
Democrat colleague’s ‘clarity and position’ on Putin led him to fear her the most, Pelosi says
A second-time presidential candidate who lost out to Tayyip Erdogan in a 2018 vote could push Turkey's May election to a second round, potentially boosting the president's prospects of winning, according to analysts and polls. Muharrem Ince, formerly of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), joined the fray last month and secured a spot on the ballot at the weekend, fuelling concerns among Erdogan's opponents about a split in the opposition vote. Pollsters and analysts say his backers would mostly otherwise vote for CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is the main opposition candidate seen as the biggest electoral challenge to Erdogan in his 20 years in power.
Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal are part of a series of professional women who struck at Donald Trump’s power. In a post-#MeToo era, will he fall?
Trump’s Secret Service detail is working with the NYPD to safely escort him into the courthouse
"I just cannot believe it, I think we're on the eve of destruction. Its just like surreal to me," Tacopina said on Fox News.
Donald Trump's arraignment in New York calls into question how much support he will garner as he looks to campaign for re-election in the 2024 presidential race. How the Republican party responds right now is “extremely important,” says Allan Lichtman, American University Distinguished History Professor. Republicans have “somehow suggested that because Donald Trump is a former president, that he is entitled to special privilege...Donald Trump can huff and he can puff, but he's not going to blow the courthouse down,” says Lichtman. The former president faces charges stemming from an investigation into a hush money payment to cover up affairs. Trump will be charged with 34 felony counts when appearing before the judge inside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon. For more on the implications of Trump’s legal battle, watch Yahoo Finance’s Brad Smith and Jared Blikre's full interview with Allan Lichtman here.Key video moments: 00:00:30 Quote on fairness of the law 00:01:14 Republican party tone on Trump's charges
Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, according to a source in the courtroom, after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week. ABC News asked legal experts their thoughts on the indictment and statement of facts document unsealed Tuesday in the Manhattan district attorney's case against former President Donald Trump. According to Lance Fletcher, a former assistant district attorney at the Manhattan DA's Office, the indictment "discusses an intent to defraud, and an intent to commit another crime, but does not specify what that other crime is."
Legal experts say DA is smart to keep his best evidence under wraps, even as Donald Trump’s defense lawyers blast case for having too few details.
The former president has published multiple seemingly threatening statements in recent weeks.