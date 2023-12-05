'Soulful sound of the drum beat': Marching Cobras disband after 54 years in Kansas City

The Canadian Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Of the 294 text messages Jim Leyland received in the hours after his election to the Hall of Fame, the ones that touched him most were from former minor leaguers. “Guys that never made it. Guys that you had to tell them their career was over. That's not easy to do," Leyland said. “When you're telling an 18-, 19-year-old kid it's over, that's a little tougher than people think.” Leyland appeared at a news conference Monday, a day after his election by the contemporary era