'Some sort of pattern' with downed objects: Trudeau

After U.S. fighter jets in North American airspace shot down three aerial objects in recent days, including one over Canada’s Yukon territory on Saturday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters the objects are connected in some way.

"...Obviously there is some sort of pattern in there. The fact that we are seeing this in a significant degree over the past week is a cause for interest and close attention, which is exactly what we're doing."

So far, officials have struggled to explain the origin of the three objects – or even what they are - and they come just after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was downed off South Carolina's coast.

On Sunday, video captured planes flying over a Michigan town close to Lake Huron, where jets fired on an octagonal object earlier in the day.

On Saturday, one was destroyed over the Yukon, and on Friday, an object was shot down near Alaska.

Trudeau said search and recovery efforts were underway.

But at the White House Monday, national security spokesperson John Kirby said winter weather was posing challenges.

"I think it's important to remind the objects in Alaska and Canada are in pretty remote terrain, ice and wilderness, all of that making it difficult to find them in winter weather. The object over Lake Huron now lies in what is probably very deep water."

Kirby said the objects were shot down because U.S. authorities could not rule out that they were spying,

Furthermore - flying at altitudes of between 20,000 and 40,000 feet - they were considered a risk to air traffic, although they did not pose a threat to people on the ground.

Kirby was careful not to speculate on what Trudeau meant when he said there was a pattern with the objects:

“I’ll just go back to what I said before – these objects were not being maneuvered, they did not appear to have any self-propulsion so the likely hypothesis is that they were being moved by the prevailing winds. And maybe that’s what the Prime Minister is talking about, I don’t want to speak for him…”

Amid the many mysteries, the U.S. government appears confident of one thing: that the objects were anything other than human-made.

White House Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre:

“There is no, again, no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns.”