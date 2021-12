The Canadian Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston quarterback Davis Mills was rolling early Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, completing pass after pass. In all, the rookie connected on his first 14 throws to set a franchise record. But soon the struggles that have dogged the Texans (2-11) all year returned, and they were shut out in the second half to allow the Seahawks to pull away in a 33-13 loss. “We started off hot, built some momentum early in the first half (but) we have to be able to sustain throughout the game