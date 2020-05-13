Sony profits tumble despite gaming boost

Tech giant Sony is the latest victim of a global economy struggling through lockdowns.

The Japanese company announced a 57% drop in fourth quarter profit on Wednesday (May 13) and blamed uncertainty created by the new virus.

Demand for smartphone image sensors, TVs and cameras all dropped.

Leaving the firm to post operating profit of just over 35 billion yen - or $331 million - from January to March.

Way down on 82.7 billion yen a year before.

Sony said its consumer electronics business was hit hard by the outbreak.

Operating profit for the year ended March came in at 845 billion yen - down 5.5% from last year.

The firm didn't provide an outlook for the year ahead due to uncertainty caused by the virus.

Sony's gaming business provided at least one green shoot, beating forecast earnings.

The PlayStation proving a popular option for homebound consumers looking for a source of entertainment.

Sony also stuck with its aim to launch the new PlayStation 5 during the year-end holiday season - and said the disease won't delay production of the console.