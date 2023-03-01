Sony Bravia XR TV first look: Bigger, brighter and even better looking
Sony Bravia XR TV first look: Bigger, brighter and even better looking
Sony Bravia XR TV first look: Bigger, brighter and even better looking
The audience broke out in laughter as the president let his fingers do the talking.
As Moscow’s latest offensive in Ukraine slowly but bloodily cranks up, the next phase of this ghastly war has well and truly arrived. Contrary to expectations, the Ukrainians are bravely, and successfully, resisting the tens of thousands of fresh Russian recruits being thrown at them. Nevertheless, according to many Western observers, the chances of a total Russian collapse in the coming year are slim.
The couple are preparing to move their remaining belongings out, a report says
Chelsea Handler hit the ski slopes in a bikini, flaunting her toned abs, butt, and legs in a new IG video. Chelsea likes to work out for the mental benefits.
The Maryland Democrat had receipts for his Republican colleague.
Vladimir Putin is reportedly living with his gymnast girlfriend on a vast, heavily-guarded country estate featuring several palatial mansions and a playground for their young children.
Prison reform boss Sheree Spencer kicked, punched, bit and spat on her husband, who was for years was too afraid to speak out.
The far-right congresswoman now says releasing certain footage would be "foolish" after Republicans shared video with Tucker Carlson.
A school employee in Florida was hospitalized after a teenage student attacked the school worker for taking teen's Nintendo Switch, police said.
The late night host spoke out in his first show since revelations that Trump tried to have him censored.
Weeks before 28-year-old socialite and Instagram star Abby Choi was reported missing, authorities say a ‘meticulous’ plot was already in motion to make her disappear. Io Dodds reports
‘Predators will devour a predator’, says Ukrainian president
The 29-year-old Canadian singer has previously postponed the tour several times due to ill health.
Evgenia Novozhenina/ReutersChaos erupted in Russia overnight as drones swarmed multiple regions, sparking an explosion at an oil depot and the deployment of fighter jets near St. Petersburg, according to local reports.One strike at around 2 a.m. in the Krasnodar region was less than 100 feet from a Russian Defense Ministry barracks, the independent Agentstvo News reports. Two drones filled with explosives landed at a nearby Rosneft oil depot in Tuapse, sparking a blaze that was “quickly extingui
Top congressional Democrats have condemned the move. But McConnell, along with several House Republicans, declined to offer judgment on it.
Gleb Garanich/ReutersRussian troops vying for control of a Ukrainian stronghold after weeks of failed attacks have tried to boost morale with a video message from the frontline—that appears to show them abandoned and dying.The brief video made waves on pro-war Russian Telegram accounts Wednesday, with a string of propagandists praising the “powerful” message as a testament to the Russian spirit.“Hello to everyone,” says the man filming the video, identified as a Russian tankist fighting against
Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross has been married for almost 40 years. The couple walked the red carpet ahead of the SAG Awards, where Sam won an award.
The Georgia extremist's remark on Fox News was absurd, even by her standards.
Ferrari can be a little judgemental about their own customers…
Find out what causes fingernail ridges, which can appear both vertically and horizontally on your nails, and how to get rid of them with expert-backed tips.