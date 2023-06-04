Sonic boom in Maryland came from military plane, officials say

Shortly after 3 p.m., there were multiple calls to 911, and 11 News received multiple inquiries. According to the city of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management, the loud "boom" was caused by an authorized Department of Defense flight, which caused a sonic boom. The city of Bowie tweeted it has confirmed that the loud boom was a sonic boom from a plane out of Joint Base Andrews. At around the same time, a Cessna Citation crashed into mountainous terrain near Montebello, Virginia, around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement sent to 11 News from the Federal Aviation Administration.