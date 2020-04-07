Songbirds Serenade Supermoon Shining Over County Wicklow, Ireland

The supermoon, the largest yet of the year 2020, rose over County Wicklow, Ireland, on April 7. The term “supermoon” refers to the time when the moon is full and closest to Earth in its orbit, appearing slightly larger and brighter than usual.

“Full moon over Ireland tonight … and the birds sounding beautiful,” uploader Nick Eogan wrote. This is the third supermoon of the year, and was the largest to date. Credit: Nick Eogan via Storyful