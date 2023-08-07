'Something that nobody could predict': Motorcyclist injured after being hit by flying tire

The Canadian Press

GRAND FALLS, N.B. — RCMP in New Brunswick are investigating a weekend crash that has left one man dead. They say officers responded Saturday night to a report that a side-by-side off-road vehicle had gone off a back road in northwestern New Brunswick. Police say in a news release today that the 36-year-old driver died at the scene near the village of Drummond as a result of his injuries. The passenger and only other occupant of the vehicle was uninjured. Police believe the crash happened when th