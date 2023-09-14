Somerset river reconnected to floodplain following three-year project
Neat agricultural fields have been transformed into a thriving wetland habitat following a three-year project to reconnect part of a river to its floodplain. The work, at the National Trust’s Holnicote Estate in Somerset, has seen a 1.2km stretch of the River Aller filled in to create a new seven-hectare area of wetland. It is the first time this approach, named Stage 0 and pioneered in Oregon in the US, has been attempted on a main river at this scale in the UK.