'Somebody Lose Their Shed?' Authorities Investigate After Shed Blocks Traffic

Authorities closed a road in Snohomish, Washington, after a shed blocked both lanes of traffic on Friday, March 3.

The Snohomish Country Sheriff’s office said it appeared a semi truck had lost its load. Deputies continued to investigate and the road remained closed on Friday afternoon.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) shared video of the shed on 180th St SE to its Twitter account, writing, “Somebody lose their she-shed?” Credit: Washington State DOT via Storyful