Soldiers Reinforce Netherlands Flood Defenses After Severe Weather

The Royal Netherlands Army used sandbags to reinforce flood defenses near Baarlo, in the Dutch province of Limburg, on Saturday, July 17.

Parts of Baarlo were evacuated on Friday due to flooding, according to local reports.

Military units and emergency officials responded to severe flooding that hit Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands earlier in the week. The combined death toll from severe flooding in western Europe was at least 170 as of Saturday. Credit: Royal Netherlands Army via Storyful