Solar car race in Sacramento today aimed at raising the S.T.E.M. students of tomorrow

More than 200 high school students around the Sacramento area on Wednesday raced using cars powered solely on solar energy. This happened at the 15th annual Solar Car Race hosted by the Sacramento Municipal Utility District at Cosumnes River College. While all the cars relied on the same energy source, the efficiency of the vehicle was left to the design of the student. The race is more than just about winning. The utility company is using it as incentive to encourage youth down the path toward a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math career.