Softball team, community rallies behind 10-year-old teammate with terminal cancer
Just eight days ago, 10-year-old Aralyn Slack was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.
Just eight days ago, 10-year-old Aralyn Slack was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.
After my doctor dismissed my concerns about excessive sweating, a nutritionist ordered more testing. I have high levels of Ochratoxin A in my body.
McIlroy is set to miss the Masters cut after a torrid round of 77 at Augusta
Play at the Masters has been suspended and the course has been evacuated
Florida and Ottawa combined for the most penalty minutes in an NHL game since 2016, and the Tkachuk brothers were, of course, right in the thick of it.
Brooks Koepka and his Northern Irish caddie, Ricky Elliott, are at the centre of a rules storm after the first round of the 2023 Masters.
Watch Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns face off one last time ahead of their UFC 287 co-main event bout on Saturday in Miami.
Phil Mickelson used to draw huge, enthusiastic galleries. Playing at Augusta as a LIV golfer, much of that love and admiration appears to be gone.
Toronto Blue Jays fans can expect new ways to experience a baseball game live this season. The Blue Jays unveiled the completed first phase of renovations at Rogers Centre today ahead of the team's home opener next week. All 500-level seats have been replaced largely to make room for open social spaces, including a park-like area for families and a rooftop patio to take in views of Toronto's skyline. The outfield walls and bullpens have been raised, meaning relief pitchers will be warming up wit
After almost 40 years as a fixture on the nightly news, Colleen Jones vividly remembers her first day in the CBC Nova Scotia newsroom. She started as a sportscaster at CBC shortly after Labour Day 1986, just 12 days after delivering her son, Zach. CBC was seen as a "pinnacle" of broadcasting, Jones says. "I just remember going into that morning meeting and looking at the people that I had been inspired by," she said. "It was a big-time newsroom with big future stars and I knew It." Those future
An image of Auschwitz concentration camp appeared as part of a video promotion during WWE's WrestleMania on Saturday.
Morikawa was seen moving the ball at the sixth green in the first round of the Masters
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wants the Royals to give Travis Kelce a second chance to get it right.
USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know about the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
Here's how many players make the Masters 2023 cut at Augusta National and details on how the rules work for Friday's second round.
Brooks Koepka stretched his lead on day two of the Masters before play was suspended, as Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods battled to make the cut
The WWE has issued an apology after it used an image of the Auschwitz concentration camp in a WrestleMania 39 promo for wrestler Dominik Mysterio.
“He didn’t think I gave the best effort. I’m out here every day grinding my (rear end) off. You know, giving it my all and trying to stay on the field for 160 games out here,” O’Neill said.
18-year-old dog missing for three years reunited with owner. Source: Dorchester Paws
Kade McClure wasn't happy after Tatis went yard.
Flyers assistant coach Rocky Thompson did not mince his words when describing his team's lackadaisical effort in Tuesday's loss to the St. Louis Blues.