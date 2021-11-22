SoFlo Turkey Shootout brings lacrosse to West Palm

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Capobianco scored with 1:34 remaining in overtime, Karel Vejmelka stopped 37 shots for his first career win and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Sunday night. Travis Boyd had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes, who have won consecutive games for the first time this season. On Friday night at home, Clayton Keller scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Coyotes a 2-1 comeback victory over Detroit. Arizona is 3-0-1 in its past four games. Brend