Sofia Vergara blown away by 10-year-old ’AGT’ contestant’s voice

10-year-old Roberta Battaglia always dreamed of performing on America’s Got Talent, and on Tuesday her dream came true. The little singer from Toronto, Canada blew the judges aways and earned a spot in the live show round.

Roberta claims she got her voice from her father, who is an engineer for a local radio station. He must have some powerful genes because Roberta has quite the powerful voice, which she showed off by performing the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper hit “Shallow.”

Roberta received a standing ovation from the audience and the judges. Modern Family star Sofia Vergara told Roberta, “It was breathtaking.” The actress awarded the singer with the golden buzzer, which advances her directly to the live show rounds.