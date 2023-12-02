Social workers, advocates collecting winter gear for migrants as Colorado's cold months begin

CBC

Tracy Bergen wants to know why Saskatoon police detained her 15-year-old son and his two friends at gunpoint outside a Dollarama store in an east-side strip mall on Nov. 25.Police are refusing to meet her face-to-face to answer her questions.The incident happened just after 8 p.m. CST on a Saturday night. Bergen said the teens had gone to the store to buy chocolate bars.She said she first became aware of what happened when a police officer phoned to say her son and his friends had been detained