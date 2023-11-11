Social media post leads to charges against student
A Lancaster County student faces charges after a demeaning social media post targeted a deceased high school football player.
Baltimore made the social media feed of a national organization called "Stop Antisemitism," for this video. It shows a man tearing down posters featuring photos of Israeli hostages outside Penn Station. See more: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/vigil-tonight-outside-city-hall-for-israeli-hostages
WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg hockey coach is facing a slew of charges after police allege she sexually assaulted and exploited a player. The alleged offences happened over a two-year period when the female coach was in her 20s and the female complainant was in her teens, police said Friday. Investigators allege the assaults began while the complainant was being coached by the woman and they continued after the girl stopped playing hockey. "This wasn't just limited to a rink scenario. This was a relatio
The father used a baseball bat to kill his son, police said.
The teenager is charged with murdering Alfie Lewis, 15, who was stabbed near a school in Horsforth, Leeds, on Tuesday.
Tiffanie Lucas is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of her children, ages 6 and 9
TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police say the ex-boyfriend of a woman abducted from a Wasaga Beach home has been charged with her murder, almost two years after her disappearance. It's the first murder charge OPP have announced in Elnaz Hajtamiri's case. OPP say Mohamad Lilo, who had already been arrested and charged in both Hajtamiri's "invasion-style" abduction and her alleged assault weeks earlier, is now facing a first-degree murder charge. In an email, spokesperson Bill Dickson says the OPP's
It’s the “best case,” explained Elie Honig.
A California man who has spent 25 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit was exonerated and ordered released by a judge on Thursday after prosecutors agreed he had been wrongly convicted. Miguel Solorio, 44, was arrested in 1998 for a fatal drive-by shooting in Whittier, southeast of Los Angeles, and eventually sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Superior Court Judge William Ryan overturned Solorio's conviction during a Los Angeles court hearing that Solorio attended remotely.
Toronto police are asking people to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Toronto's east end earlier this year.At a news conference Thursday morning, homicide Det. Trevor Grieve told reporters that 35-year-old Toronto man Michael Bebee is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder in connection with the death of Shamar Powell-Flowers.Powell-Flowers died on July 23, after being shot in the area of Danforth Avenue and Carlaw Avenue.Grieve said that
Two innocent pets who were locked up for nearly a year after a Surrey dog walker was mauled to death have been reunited with their owner.
Michael Keith Fine's arrest also marks a breakthrough in the Maryville Police Department’s oldest cold case
Three teenagers are facing charges of assault causing bodily harm, Toronto police say, after a suspected hate-motivated incident involving a member of the LGBTQ community.It happened at 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Yonge Street and Wellesley Street, investigators said in a news release issued Friday morning.According to police, the victim was in the area and became "concerned with the treatment of a group of young women," so they intervened to check in on them.A "verbal interaction" es
The 47-year-old man slapped and punched the 16-year-old boy, deputies said.
Lewis Bush inflicted multiple injuries on Kelly Pitt at her home in Newport, south Wales, in May.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of bludgeoning former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer was caught up in conspiracies when he broke into her San Francisco home last year, his defense attorney said at his trial opened Thursday. The attack on then-82-year-old Paul Pelosi in the early hours of Oct. 28, 2022, sent shockwaves through the political world just days before last year’s midterm elections. Defense attorney Jodi Linker said Thursday she won't dispute that her client Da
The suspect was present at the station when the victim made her report, and police have launched an internal investigation.
Squad camera video shows Jacob Albright had a gun in the backseat with him. Officers missed the gun in their initial search.
Rex Heuermann’s wife filed for divorce just six days following his arrest
Jazmin Keltz, 14, remains in critical condition following Wednesday’s crash