Social Media Personality Alex Stein Confronts Dan Crenshaw at Texas GOP Convention in Houston

Right-wing comedian and social media personality Alex Stein confronted Congressman Dan Crenshaw at the Texas Republican Party convention in Houston on June 18.

Stein called Crenshaw a “globalist RINO [Republican in name only]” and “eyepatch McCain,” a term coined by media personality Tucker Carlson which refers to the late US Senator John McCain and Crenshaw’s eye covering for an injury he sustained in an IED explosion in Afghanistan.

Stein allegedly assaulted Crenshaw and staff, according to news reports. Stein denied the claim, instead alleging that Crenshaw’s staff assaulted him.

“I just want to make it clear that no one was assaulted today other than myself by Dan Crenshaw’s private police force…the videos clearly prove this fact and more video will be posted in order to exonerate myself and uncover the lies of the legacy media running cover for Dan,” Stein tweeted.

Crenshaw responded to the incident on Twitter saying, “This is what happens when angry little boys like @alexstein99 don’t grow up and can’t get girlfriends…” Credit: Alex Stein via Storyful