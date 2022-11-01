Social media made C.J. Miles delete accounts

On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor discusses how the social media boom has impacted players and his own personal experiences dealing with online hate.

Video Transcript

CJ MILES: So the way my social media handles became masfresco is strictly from that. I was on social media the first time when it was popping off, when Twitter came about. I remember when it came about. And I was CJMiles34 at this time.

I was on there. I jumped on it because it was the new thing. And it was just-- and I didn't know how to handle it when it got to that space. It started to, like, negatively affect me just because I'm a people person.

So like, I got on there for the excitement of being able to be a people person. And people took advantage of that because they knew I was there. So they started talking, and I started to feel it, you know what I mean? And-- and it started to just weigh on me.

So like, I ended up just getting off of social media completely until I figured out-- because obviously, if that's messing with me, I'm not comfortable enough with myself. So I was like, let me get off of here so I don't even have to hear it, so I can figure this out, just play basketball, do all that.

And that's how I ended up coming back as masfresco. Because I'm like, if I'm going to come back, I'm going to come back with my personality as a person, not just as a basketball page. And you know, I wanted to showcase all of me if I was going to be there. And that's-- that's another story for another time.

And then there was a player that I played with when I'm first becoming a veteran. They're bashing him. He is-- is in the height of it. Instagram's firing now. Twitter's firing now. Everything is-- and they were killing him.

And I remember saying to him-- and he was younger than me. He was 19, maybe. Get off your phone, man. Not even-- I wasn't even at the height of what he is. And I just know how it felt. This is why I knew to say this to him, just because I had dealt with it. I'm like, get off your phone, man.

Like, that's another voice you don't need. You're already fighting your own voice right now. You don't need millions of other voices telling you what you-- one, you already know. And they're not going to ever speak from the side of how you can get out of this. They're only going to speak on you're doing bad, because that's what's going to click on there.

And it just became a spiral. And it was tough on him. Like, people just came from every direction. They exhausted every avenue they could to make us say that he wasn't going well, you know what I mean?

And it just-- it was hard on him. It was a hard, hard time. It was hard to be around because you couldn't even do anything for him. You couldn't lift him.

Latest Stories

  • No. 2 Ohio State uses C.J. Stroud's legs to overcome sluggish start against Northwestern

    Stroud rushed for 79 yards after entering the game with -4 rushing yards through Ohio State's first eight games of the season.

  • MLS Cup: LAFC stuns Union in a wild final thanks to Gareth Bale and a storybook hero

    Two stoppage time goals. Perhaps the greatest MLS game ever. And the heroes for LAFC were the biggest name and the smallest name on its roster.

  • World Series: Astros go for a title vs. Phillies in Game 6, send Framber Valdez to the mound looking to clinch

    A championship is on the line in Game 6.

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • PHF commissioner Carey hopes to work with PWHPA for 'greater good' of women's hockey

    As women's hockey settles back into a normal schedule, its two biggest factions remain separate. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association, a union made up of most North American national-team players, played its first showcase of the year last month. It returns Friday for a series of six games through the weekend in Truro, N.S., with live coverage available across CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Meanwhile, the Premier Hockey Federation, a professional league featuring s

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • CBC asked other sports organizations if they have funds like Hockey Canada's. Here's what they said

    As Hockey Canada faces widespread criticism over three funds it used to settle several sexual abuse complaints out of court, governance experts say it's actually a "good business" decision for an organization to protect itself against non-insurable claims — though most can't afford to do so. In one case, Hockey Canada used these funds to settle a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a complainant alleged she was the victim of a group sexual assault involving World Junior players in 2018. CBC News i

  • Kaprizov scores two, Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for t

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Canadian Olympic bobsleigh medallist Christine de Bruin suspended 3 years for doping violation

    The career of Canadian Olympic bobsleigh pilot Christine de Bruin is in question after she was handed a three-year suspension for testing positive for a prohibited anabolic agent, as announced by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) on Friday. An out-of-competition urine sample taken in August revealed the SARM LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) substance, known to increase lean muscle mass, in de Bruin's system. The 33-year-old Stony Plain, Alta., native, who captured her first Olympic medal by tak

  • Quebec CEGEP probes 'unacceptable' incident involving men's hockey team

    A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private

  • Canada's Gushue secures top seed in playoffs at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Brad Gushue defeated Randie Shen of Chinese Taipei 11-3 to secure the top seed in the playoffs at the Pan Continental Curling Championships on Friday. Gushue's rink from St. John's, N.L., sits ahead of the Americans (6-1), South Korea (6-1) and Japan (3-4) in the standings with round-robin play coming to a close. Canada (6-1) is set to take on Japan, winners of three straight, in the semifinals on Saturday. “Japan has looked like a different (team) over the last couple of game