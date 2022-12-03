Socceroo Fans Light Flares in Brisbane for Australia's World Cup Match Against Argentina

Socceroo fans lit flares in Brisbane, Queensland, in the early hours of Sunday, December 4, at a gathering to watch Australia’s matchup against Argentina in the knockout stage of the Qatar World Cup.

Video posted by Fatima Flores on Sunday shows crowds of Australia supporters waving flags and cheering as flares glow in Brisbane’s King George Square.

The win-or-go-home match will determine which team advances to the semi-finals. Credit: Fatima Flores via Storyful