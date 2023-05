The Telegraph

There was one moment, in particular, that neatly encapsulated the relish with which Antonio Rüdiger tackled one of the least envious tasks in football. Thrusting his head under Erling Haaland’s right armpit, like a rugby player jockeying for position in a scrum, the Real Madrid defender brought new meaning to the phrase "touch tight". And then, when Haaland moved his arm away to try to wriggle free of what must have felt like the footballing equivalent of a parking clamp, the Manchester City str