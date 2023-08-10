Soaring mortgage rates hit 22-year high

The Canadian Press

Transit riders in Toronto will be able to use their credit or debit card, including cards on smartphones or smartwatches, to pay for fares starting on Tuesday. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says the new payment options will make using the transit system more convenient. Chow said she and other riders will no longer have to worry about waiting in line to load funds on their Presto cards, the provincial transit card. Ontario's associate minister of transportation Stan Cho says people have been able to