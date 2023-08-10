Soaring mortgage rates hit 22-year high
Inflation continues to slow but buying a home is costing a lot more as mortgage rates hit a 22-year high.
Inflation continues to slow but buying a home is costing a lot more as mortgage rates hit a 22-year high.
Becoming a homeowner may be the ultimate dream of many Americans, but the process can be stressful. Not knowing the ins-and-outs of complicated mortgage agreements and terms is a common anxiety...
These losses came as Country Garden, China's largest property developer by sales, missed two interest payments on bonds on Tuesday.
Tesla's chief financial officer Zachary Kirkhorn largely pooled his wealth from shares and stock options in the EV-maker, a recent proxy filing shows.
BEIJING (Reuters) -A growing number of Chinese graduates are abandoning the bright lights of the country's mega-cities, with state media reporting almost half are returning to their hometowns within six months of graduation amid a sagging job market. Feeling the pinch of rising housing costs and a slowing economy, the jobless graduates are forfeiting cities that have traditionally provided a stepping stone to middle-class wealth. China's youth jobless rate jumped to a record 21.3% in June as offers during the traditional job-hunting season proved limited as the economy struggled and regulatory clamp-downs left the property, tech and education sectors bruised.
Absolute confidence can absolutely be concerning.
TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is one of the better value options in the financial space going into August 2023. The post Is it Time to Buy Canadian Bank Stocks Again? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
The average U.S. 30-year mortgage rate jumped to a nine-month peak on Wednesday and hit the second-highest rate since 2001, as interest rates reacted sharply to a downgrading of U.S. government debt. The average 30-year mortgage rate shot up to 7.09% for the week ending Aug. 4, a 16 basis point increase from the previous week's 6.93% rate, according to a weekly report released by the Mortgage Bankers Association. Potential borrowers adjusted promptly to the surging cost of borrowing: the mortgage applications index - a measure of total mortgage application volume - fell 3.1% to a six-month low of 194.5.
There’s more than one way to invest in real estate.
If you've reached the lofty level of $100,000 in your retirement savings, congratulations! This means you've already socked away more than many other Americans. I'm a Financial Advisor: Here's How...
There's no shortage of magnificent stocks on the market that can provide massive long-term growth potential. Here's a duo to consider today. The post These 2 Magnificent Stocks Keep Driving Higher appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
TORONTO — The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says its net return amounted to a loss of 0.8 per cent last quarter. The country's largest pension fund manager says its net assets as of June 30 totalled $575 billion, up from $570 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Chief executive John Graham says the gains were offset by higher interest rates as well as a stronger Canadian dollar compared to the U.S. dollar and other major currencies. The Toronto-based fund manager says investments i
The Vancouver-based company saw a net loss of US$30.1 million as revenue dropped across most of its heavy-duty mobility portfolio in Q2.
Enormous losses, heavy debt burdens, and low demand plague China's property sector – and firms keep failing.
Retailers like Dollarama (TSX:DOL) may be able to thrive if inflation ticks up again. The post Retirement-Ready Canadian Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
If you're looking to shore up your portfolio, boost your income, or both, these Canadian blue-chip stocks are some of the best to buy now. The post 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
(Reuters) -Canada's Algonquin Power & Utilities on Thursday announced the resignation of CEO Arun Banskota and said it was considering a sale of its renewable energy unit, after activist firms urged action to reduce debt and boost earnings. Company insider Christopher Huskilson has taken over as interim CEO effective immediately and the board has commenced a search for a permanent replacement. Algonquin shares fell 4% to C$10.02 in morning trade.
You could get to $5,280 per year in tax-free, passive, TFSA income by investing in high-yield stocks like Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). The post How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $5,280 Per Year in Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Transit riders in Toronto will be able to use their credit or debit card, including cards on smartphones or smartwatches, to pay for fares starting on Tuesday. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says the new payment options will make using the transit system more convenient. Chow said she and other riders will no longer have to worry about waiting in line to load funds on their Presto cards, the provincial transit card. Ontario's associate minister of transportation Stan Cho says people have been able to
When it comes to bargain stocks, you want to be paid to wait. That's why these are the top choices on the TSX today for investors. The post 2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) could create lasting generational wealth for its shareholders. The post 3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.