A soaker on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday
1 to 3 inches of rain is likely for most of us near and south of I-40. Expect lower amounts for those of you north and west. Drying out on Thursday.
Tokamak Energy says magnet is nearly a million times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field
While most local birds were working on their migration down south, in mid-October a young male hummingbird instead landed in a Saskatoon backyard. The arrival of the 2.8 gram bird shocked birding enthusiasts around the province as that species of hummingbird — Costa's hummingbirds, native to the Southwestern United States and Western Mexico — had never been seen in the province before. The mystery of how the tiny hummingbird got to Saskatoon caught the eye of Environment Canada Chemist Geoff Koe
More than 2,300 people have been reported dead with thousands more trapped by the devastating quake and its more than a dozen aftershocks.
“This is insane.”
A northern New Brunswick fish farm lost 95 per cent of its Arctic char during the record cold over the weekend. Pisciculture Acadienne, an aquaculture farm on the Acadian Peninsula, says the estimated 95,000 to 100,000 fish it lost were worth at least $600,000. Owner Emmanuel Chiasson said the extreme weather caused a power outage, and the farm's generator failed. Without power, no water was circulating in the fish's tanks, so the fish ran out of oxygen. He said the future of his farm, which has
The University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File finds that there were a total of 57 shark bites in 2022, marking a 10-year low
Just days after being hit by a brutal ice storm, Texas could experience more severe weather early this week.
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says Canada is at a fork in the road and the energy decisions made today will ripple for generations to come. During a fireside chat with International Energy Agency executive director Fatih Birol at the University of Ottawa this week, Wilkinson sketched out two paths he sees for Canada. The first path he calls a plan for the future, which “acknowledges the reality of climate change” and involves seriously planning for a decarbonized economy. This pa
Some residents in Kimberley, B.C., reported shaking from the minor earthquake on social media late Saturday evening local time.
Provincial officials and First Nations leaders announced they will be closing fisheries and establishing a "marine refuge" along the Central Coast of B.C. Sunday. The announcement was part of the IMPAC5 global ocean conservation conference in Vancouver, where representatives from 123 countries are meeting to discuss the state of the world's oceans. As part of the conference, the federal government, along with 15 coastal First Nations, said they're creating a protection plan for the Northern Shel
Final testing on the Muskrat Falls transmission system begins anew Tuesday. If the tests succeed, the megaproject on Labrador's Churchill River will have finally crossed the finish line, albeit five years later than initially projected. However, in the case of another failure, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro will have to wait the better part of a year before trying again — a setback that would mean millions in added interest costs for the multibillion-dollar "boondoggle" whose price tag has near
With an uptick in the number of electric vehicles on the roads in Newfoundland and Labrador, EV advocates are calling for the province's utilities to pay for new charging stations, but the consumer advocate is putting the brakes on that idea. According to Dennis Browne, Newfoundland Power and Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro recently applied to the Public Utilities Board to start billing ratepayers for the equipment needed to set up and service new electric vehicle chargers across the province. I
The Doug Ford PC government’s push to develop Greenbelt lands “flies in the face of everything we’re trying to do in terms of being better prepared for the impacts of climate change,” federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said in response to questions asked in a press conference last week. B.C.-based environmental media outlet The Narwhal asked him about stepping in to intervene after Ford pushed plans to open 7,400 acres of the Greenbelt for development. “[Ottawa] will be looking at th
At least four schools were closed and one closed early Monday after record-setting freezing temperatures caused burst pipes all over New Brunswick. Two schools in Saint John, one in Campbellton, and one in Moncton were closed Monday becasue of water issues, according to the school districts. In the Fredericton area, Hanwell Park Academy dismissed students early for the same reason. Over Friday night and Saturday, wind chill values ranged from -40 to -50, according to Environment Canada. Before t
Record wind chills were not only felt across Eastern Canada but also throughout the northeastern United States.
A right whale found entangled in lobster fishing gear in waters off the southern United States was disentangled by U.S. marine mammal rescue responders last weekend. An investigation by U.S. officials and Fisheries and Oceans Canada has determined the gear was from Lobster Fishing Area 33 in Southern Nova Scotia, according to a DFO release. The adult whale is identified officially as North Atlantic right whale 1218, and known as Argo. Endangered species North Atlantic right whales are an endange
The 16-year-old was riding jet skis and swimming with friends when she was attacked, police say.
Joella Foulds's neighbour was so frustrated by the frequency of power outages in their Cape Breton community Saturday that she started noting what time the outages occurred. Between 3:55 p.m. and 6:13 p.m. AT Saturday, the list had 60 entries. "It was just totally annoying," said Foulds, a Boularderie Island resident. "You just never knew if the power was going to be on or off." Extreme cold and high winds caused a peak of 30,000 customers to be without power in recent days. As of Sunday at 3:12
Amid nuclear’s toxic legacy in the Pacific, Japan’s plan to dump Fukushima wastewater into the ocean evokes apprehensions.
War-ravaged Syria is calling on the United Nations and all member states to help with rescue efforts, health services, shelter and food aid following a massive earthquake that killed thousands in Syria and Turkey. The quake-damaged area in Syria is divided between government-held territory and the country’s last opposition-held enclave, which is surrounded by government forces and borders Turkey.