Snuggly Rescue Joey Ready for Sleep After Bottle

A sweet little kangaroo joey named Dixie rubbed its eyes and was ready for bed after enjoying a bottle of milk at a wildlife sanctuary in Reedy Creek, Victoria.

“Dixie’s mother was hit by a car and killed and left on the side of the road. Someone stopped to see if the kangaroo was OK and move it to the side of the road, and that’s when he heard a rustle in the bushes and Dixie was found and brought to us. She was cold and scared,” Little Urchins Wildlife Santuary told Storyful.

The wildlife sanctuary said the joey was doing well and they were hopeful for a safe rehabilitation. Credit: Little Urchins Wildlife Sanctuary via Storyful