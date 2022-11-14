Snowy Scenes in Northern Utah as State Hit by Below Average Temperatures

Drone footage captured snowy scenes in Oakley, Utah, on Sunday, November 13, as the Beehive State was hit by below normal temperatures.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicted on Saturday below normal temperatures would continue into next week as cold continental air from interior Canada moved southward.

“While light winds are expected, if speeds pick up, wind chill will equate to much colder temps on exposed skin!” the NWS cautioned.

The service also issued a hard freeze warning on Sunday for the Zion National Park area in Utah’s south. Credit: Scott Taylor via Storyful