Snowy Scenes Around Lake Tahoe as Drivers Warned to Prepare for Worsening Conditions

Snow continued to fall near Lake Tahoe on December 5, with drivers warned to expect conditions to worsen over the coming days.

Footage captured by Twitter user @LakeGirl530 shows wintry scenes on Lake Tahoe Boulevard, with her captioning the post “so the storm is not quite done with us yet”.

Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service in Reno had warned that stormy weather would continue to spread into the Tahoe Basin, and Lassen and Plumas counties. “Prepare for snow and worsening driving conditions in the Sierra. Includes I-80 and Highways 50, 44 and 89,” they added. Credit: @LakeGirl530 via Storyful