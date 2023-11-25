Advertisement

Snowy Mount Etna spurts lava into night sky

Reuters Videos

STORY: A substantial lava flow was evident in Sicily's skyline, originating from a south-east crater of Europe's tallest and most active volcano.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology of the Etna Observatory issued a flight alert, Italy's Ansa news agency reported, adding the International Vincenzo Bellini Airport in Catania remained unaffected by the volcanic activity.