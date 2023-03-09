Snowy Morning Scenes in Telford as Wintry Weather Continues in UK

Residents in Telford, Shropshire, woke to snowy scenes on Thursday, March 9, as a cold snap continued to impact the UK.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice was in place for much of England on Thursday, the Met Office said. Similar warnings were in place in Scotland, parts of Wales, and Northern Ireland.

The cold weather impacted much of the country on March 8, and was expected to last until at least March 10.

Footage shared by Twitter user Liam Ball showed a snowy morning scene in his garden in Telford, Shropshire, with snow settling several inches deep. Credit: Liam Ball via Storyful