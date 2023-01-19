Snowy Morning in Manchester as Wintry Weather Sweeps UK

Snow and ice impacted parts of Northern Ireland, Wales, northwest England and southwest Scotland on Thursday, January 19, according to the Met Office.

This video showing snow in a residential area was filmed by Sally Benidze, who said she captured it in Manchester at around 9 am.

The Met Office said wintry showers would gradually be easing in the north and west into the afternoon but temperatures would remain in single figures across the UK. Credit: Sally Benidze via Storyful