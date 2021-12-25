Snowy Christmas Eve in the Sierra leads to frustrated drivers
It's a white Christmas Eve, but it's not exactly what all the drivers heading to the Sierra had in mind. The Christmas getaway has now become a two-day trip for some families after multiple spinouts have caused the closure of highways and interstates for hours. Some travelers like Mike Woodel are considering ditching their Christmas Eve tradition of visiting Truckee for the day and head back home. Tao Fung from the Bay Area says it's his second day trying to make it to Tahoe City.