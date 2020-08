A snowstorm hit Hotham Heights in Victoria, burying a ski resort with snow, on August 20, as wintry conditions swept much of southeastern Australia.

Footage shows blizzard-like conditions at the Hotham Alpine Resort.

“A classic August storm has arrived at Hotham. We’ve got days like this on backorder for 2021,” a post by the resort read. Credit: Hotham Alpine Resort via Storyful