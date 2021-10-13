Snowstorm Blankets Utah Sports Center in White

A snow sports center in Park City, Utah, was covered in snow following a storm of winter-like conditions that chilled the state on Monday, October 11, into Tuesday, October 12.

This footage filmed by Woodward Park City on Tuesday shows wintry scenes in the city along with a sign reading “all outdoor activities closed due to weather.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported 3.3 inches of snowfall in Park City as of Tuesday morning.

Lake-effect snow was forecast for parts of Salt Lake City between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to the NWS. Credit: Woodward Park City via Storyful