Snows Causes Flight Cancellations at Sea-Tac Airport

Snow caused delays and cancellations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, December 26.

Video filmed by Sean Nyberg shows a long line at Sea-Tac Airport the day after Christmas. According to Nyberg, the footage was filmed 3:45 pm on Sunday.

Sea-Tac Airport said on Sunday evening that crews were gearing up for continued snow and ice maintenance on runways, taxilanes, and ramps. Credit: Sean Nyberg via Storyful