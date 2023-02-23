Snowplow Clears Road in Minneapolis Suburb as Dog Looks On

City government in Bloomington, Minnesota, issued a snow emergency through February 24, as a band of heavy snow impacted the state on February 23.

Since Tuesday, a total of 13.1 inches of snow has fallen at the Minneapolis Airport, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Footage posted to Twitter by user @Tim4b31 shows a snowplow clearing a street in Bloomington on February 23 as a dog named Lucy looks on.

The NWS also issued a hazardous weather outlook in the region, warning of dangerous wind chills and “mixed wintry precipitation.” Credit: @Tim4b31 via Storyful