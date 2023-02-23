Snowplow Clears Road in Minneapolis Suburb as Dog Looks On

City government in Bloomington, Minnesota, issued a snow emergency through February 24, as a band of heavy snow impacted the state on February 23.

Since Tuesday, a total of 13.1 inches of snow has fallen at the Minneapolis Airport, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Footage posted to Twitter by user @Tim4b31 shows a snowplow clearing a street in Bloomington on February 23 as a dog named Lucy looks on.

The NWS also issued a hazardous weather outlook in the region, warning of dangerous wind chills and “mixed wintry precipitation.” Credit: @Tim4b31 via Storyful

    The number of people missing in New Zealand's Hawke's Bay following Cyclone Gabrielle is now in single figures, search and rescue officials said on Thursday, 10 days after the worst storm to hit the country in decades. Gabrielle killed at least 11 people and caused widespread damage across the North Island, hitting the farming, wine and fruit region of Hawke's Bay on the east coast particularly hard. Hawke's Bay Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team leader Ken Cooper told TVNZ's Breakfast show that search and rescue conditions were arduous.